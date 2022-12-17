Bollywood star Salman Khan dropped a teaser from Riteish Deshmukh’s movie ‘Ved’ as the latter turned 44 on December 17.
Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a glimpse of his special appearance in the upcoming Marathi film.
The song features a duo dancing with a glass kept inside their pockets.
Earlier, this year a video of Khan went viral where he was seen stepping out with a glass tucked inside the pocket of his pants.
Deshmukh on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming Marathi film ‘Ved’.
Taking to Instagram, he shared the trailer which he captioned in Marathi, “ Aamcha Ved.”
Apart from Deshmukh, the romantic action film also stars his real-life Genelia D’souza in the lead role.
‘Ved’ marks the directorial debut of the ‘Masti’ actor and is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.
Deshmukh was recently seen in the comedy film ‘Mister Mummy’ along with D’souza and Mahesh Manjrekar.
He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan’s comedy ‘100%’ alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.