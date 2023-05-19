Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a picture of his injured body, what seems to be a slight shoulder injury with his fans. The photo shows the star posing shirtless with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.
In the caption, Salman wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3."
As Salman Khan shared the photo, fans and well-wishers wished him a speedy recovery. "Take care Salman," a social media user commented. "Get well soon Salman bhaijaan," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the star was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.
He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. He will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.