With Bollywood production houses scrambling to return to shoots and lock in dates for their delayed projects, a much-anticipated Salman Khan film has finally locked in Eid 2023 for release.
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which reunites Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has locked in the festive period for the film’s release next year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy will start filming from March in Mumbai.
“Salman and Sajid’s last collaboration, ‘Kick’, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first 200 crore (Rs2 billion) grosser for both of them. They have now decided to bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles,” revealed a source close to the development.
Apart from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, Khan also has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline which is on the last leg of it’s shoot with Katrina Kaif and is expected to release later this year. Khan also has a cameo in ‘Pathan’, which will also happen this year, before he heads into ‘No Entry 2’ and ‘Dabangg 4’.
Historically, Khan usually releases his big productions over the Eid holidays, including ‘Wanted’ (2009), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011), ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and so on. Meanwhile, Diwali is usually reserved for a Shah Rukh Khan release in Bollywood, while Christmas is a treat for fans of Aamir Khan.