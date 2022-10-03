Calling all Bollywood fans. Celebrity A-lister Ranveer Singh, known for his flamboyant personality and outlandish personality, will headline Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai this November.
The annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night -- a dazzling song-dance spectacle -- aims to honour the superlative talents in Bollywood. This year, FFME 2022 will be held at the Dubai’s World Trade Centre on November 19.
All those who are familiar with Singh can vouch for his infectious energy and zest for life.
The actor, who made his debut with the romantic comedy ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, is one of Hindi cinema’s most blazing talents. He has acted in films including sporting biopic ‘83 on cricket icon Kapil Dev and the sweeping romance ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’.
Currently, he’s working on Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and the movie is expected to release in 2023. He is also working on director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.
Singh is married to A-lister Deepika Padukone, but it’s yet to be known whether she will be a part of the awards night.
FFME is a dazzling song-dance spectacle that attracts the best talents in Bollywood and the Arab world. Last year, actors including Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chillar, and Sunny Leone were a part of the glitzy night.
From Pakistan, we also saw actress Mahira Khan light up the evening. Actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arab singer Mohammad Ramadan also attended the boisterous do.
Just like a song-dance musical, FFME is filled with dance performances from stars, witty repartee among stars on stage, and an army of fans cheering them on.
Just like last year, FFME 2022 is likely to be a star-studded awards ceremony with dramatic entries from stars and a robust red carpet call. Watch this space for more.