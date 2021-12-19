Parineeti Chopra has slammed organisers of a talent show for claiming that she will be part of their judging panel, along with musician Salim Merchant.
Taking to Twitter, Chopra refuted the claims as he posted a screenshot of a tweet that was put up by a company named Fun Kids India.
Reacting to the post, Chopra requested the organisers to remove her name. “Absolute SHAM — I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Chopra is all set to make her TV debut with new talent show ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ (The Pride of a Talented Nation), which will screen on Colors TV with a digital showcase on Voot.
Joining her will be Bollywood screen legend Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar who will also serve as judges on the new reality show.