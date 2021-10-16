Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is setting the record straight over the money laundering case that she is currently being linked to in India.
Fatehi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over the weekend to record her statement in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekar, has issued a statement after several news articles reported her as committing fraud, along with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Fatehi’s official spokesperson informed that she was cooperating with the ED in India as a witness.
“To whomsoever it may concern. On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation,” the statement read.
“We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation,” the statement further added.
The spokesperson also requested the media to “refrain from slandering her name.”
Fatehi, who was last seen in ‘Bhuj: Pride of India’, will soon be seen in a cameo in John Abraham’s ‘Satyamave Jayete 2’. She was earlier seen in films such as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ as a professional dancer.