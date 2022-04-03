Malaika Arora is recovering in a hospital after she sustained minor injuries following a road accident on Saturday evening on the outskirts of Mumbai.
According to media reports, the actress and reality TV star has also received stitches for an injury she has sustained near her eye. However, she appears to be recovering well and is expected to be discharged on Sunday.
Her sister, former actress Amrita Arora, addressed media to inform them that her sibling was involved in a road accident in the district of Panvel, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening when she was returning home from a fashion event.
Her Range Rover was involved in a four-car pile-up and she was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital.
Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.