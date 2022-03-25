Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda have started shooting for the ‘Archie Comics’ film adaptation.
The trio will be making their Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix musical, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Pictures from the set of the film have gone viral on social media.
As seen in the photos, Khushi’s look resembles that of Betty from ‘Archie Comics’, while Suhana seems to be playing Veronica.
Agastya’s elder sister Navya Nanda was also spotted in the pictures from the set.
Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical and will introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India.
Akhtar’s company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India.
The director announced the project in November last year.
“Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the social media post read.