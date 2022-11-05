Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ has opened in India to a mixed response.
The film’s first-day collection at the Indian box office wasn’t impressive. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Phone Bhoot’ managed to rake in Rs2.05 crore (Rs20.5 million, Dh918,446) only.
“#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1... Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total... All eyes on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.05 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.
Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff are also a part of ‘Phone Bhoot’. The film revolves around a ghost who reaches out to two ghostbusters for a business idea. However, everything goes downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.
In the upcoming months, Kaif will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan and director Sriram Raghavan’s next ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Khatter will be seen in the upcoming period war film ‘Pippa’ along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Chaturvedi will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.