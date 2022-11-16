Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday introduced his fans to a new character from his upcoming crime-thriller ‘Freddy’.
Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Meet Freddy’s Obsession - Kainaaz @alayaf.”
In an earlier released teaser, Aaryan was seen as a “lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy” dentist. His character is seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime but in the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.
The new monochrome poster sees actress Alaya F as his apparent new target.
Recently, the crime-thriller ‘Freddy’ released its first song on YouTube named ‘Kaala Jaadu’.
Sharing more details about his complicated character, Aaryan said: “‘Freddy’ was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience’s reaction for the film.”
Alaya said, “I was very excited to be a part of ‘Freddy’ as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience!”
Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, ‘Freddy’ will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.