Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi Image Credit: Twitter.com/kanganateam

A day ahead of the trailer launch of her much anticipated film, ‘Thalaivi’, Kangana Ranaut has released new images from the film where she in unrecognisable after gaining 20kg for her role in the Jayalalithaa biopic.

“One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi,” posted Ranaut on Twitter, while adding: “Gaining 20 kgs and loosing [sic] it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi Image Credit: Twitter.com/kanganateam

This isn’t the first time Ranaut has spoken about undergoing a dramatic transformation for playing the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on screen. After gaining weight in the double digits for the film, Ranaut had to shed it all to shoot for ‘Dhaakad’ where she plays a government agent.

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi Image Credit: Twitter.com/kanganateam

In February, Ranaut posted a series of images to display her dramatic transformation to her fans on Twitter, while writing: “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

The actress further stated she was open to debate with others “if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”