Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared rare pictures with his wife on his 49th birthday on December 17.
On his special occasion, the action star posted pictures of Instagram with Priya Runchal and their pets.
The ‘Dishoom’ actor gave fans a glimpse of their home and their date nights in the post.
Abraham and Runchal got married in January 2014. However, the actor has kept his relationship very private and rarely shares details or pictures of his wife.
The new post comes soon after Abraham startled fans but deleting all his Instagram posts. However, it seemed to be a promotional move for his upcoming movie ‘Attack’.
His new movie, that will release in India on January 28, 2022, features the actor in a ‘Robo-cop’ avatar.
Sharing the film’s teaser on Instagram, Abraham wrote, “Get ready to witness the making of India’s first super-soldier! Teaser out now. Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28.”
The movie also stars actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.