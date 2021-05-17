Huma Qureshi. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi on Monday treated fans to a behind the scenes throwback picture from the sets of her Hollywood debut, in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film ‘Army of The Dead’.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture as she posed in a distorted hotel room.

Qureshi captioned the post: “Me just hanging out on the set of #ArmyOfTheDead waiting to check-in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails.. You know just regular on set Hollywood Glamour.”

She added, “#glam #hollywood #hollywoodglamour#bts #throwback .. And that is @ella_purnell aka Kate hidden behind my giant shoe... This spectacular film is playing on the BIG Screen (select theatres) in the US right NOW!! So everyone in the US watch it now .. and rest of us get to see it on @netflix @netflix_in on the 21st of May #netflix #zombie #zombies.”

Earlier in April, the ‘Jolly LLB 2’ star unveiled her first look as Geeta from ‘Army of The Dead’. Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ takes place following a zombie outbreak that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

When Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero, who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka, with the ultimate proposition to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and retrieve $200 million that is sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing is for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.