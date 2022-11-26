Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Friday, shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement.
Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared the pictures which she captioned, “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious...My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar.”
In the pictures, Fatima could be seen grooving with Ira Khan’s to be husband Nupur Shikhare and some candid pictures with Ira.
Ira and Nupur dated for two years before getting engaged.
In October, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love that “will you marry me?”. Ira responded with a ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping.
Ira and Shikhare often share pictures and videos on social media.
On November 18, they had an official engagement party with close friends and family members in attendance. From Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.
Aamir shares daughter Ira and a son Junaid with his ex-wife Reena.