New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have taken their newborn home.
The Bollywood couple was seen leaving the hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
Bhatt gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday afternoon. The new mom got discharged from the hospital and Kapoor came to pick her and the baby up from HN Reliance Hospital.
Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”
The ‘Brahmastra’ couple welcomed a baby girl around 12.05pm on November 6.
The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. They had tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony after dating for years.
On the work front, Bhatt and Kapoor were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva’ which gathered massive responses from the audience.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.
Meanwhile, Kapoor will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Bhatt, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.