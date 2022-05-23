Bollywood actess Bhagyashree, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan in the iconic 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, was bestowed the UAE golden visa honour this week.

She joins a growing army of Indian stars such as Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj who have also received their 10-year-long permit to this region.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege,” said Bhagyashree. In a picture that’s doing the rounds, Bhagyashree is seen with Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels.

Bhagyashree

The actress, whose children Avantika and Abhimanyu Dassani have recently debuted in Bollywood, has also been posting a series of pictures of her living it up in Dubai.

This constant celebrity visitor to Dubai recently posted a picture of her hearty breakfast in Dubai and how she was having fun exploring the city.

Bhagyashree isn’t the first Bollywood star to receive the UAE golden visa honour.

In the past, several stars from Bollywood and South India had jetted down to Dubai to receive their UAE golden visas.

Varun Dhawan Image Credit: Supplied

Bhagyashree had made a big splash with her debut film with Salman Khan, but later took the call to act in films that featured her husband Himalay.