Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday took a trip down memory lane as he shared a couple of throwback pictures of himself with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.
“Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations, and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor,” the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor tweeted.
Apart from his Bollywood movies, Kapoor is known for starring in Hollywood films such as ‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and the hit TV series ‘24’.
The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK Vs AK’, a comedy-thriller that featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
He will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.
Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘ANIMAL’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.