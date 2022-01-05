The Bachchan household appears to be grappling with COVID-19 once again, only this time, it isn’t the veteran Bollywood star himself but a member of his staff that has tested positive.
In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that the virus had reached his doors once again, writing: “Dealing with some domestic COVID situations…will connect later.” The actor followed it up with another cryptic message, writing: “fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on.”
However, details were later revealed by Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, confirming with PTI that one member of the staff at Bachchan’s bungalow has tested positive and remains asymptomatic.
“The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC,” the official told the news agency.
In July 2020, four members of the Bachchan household tested positive, including the veteran star, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, requiring a hospital stay at the time.
In May last year, the senior Bachchan also confirmed with fans that he had taken his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Bollywood stars Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, producer Ekta Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, along with John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal all testing positive.