Looks like Alia Bhatt is ready to start a new chapter in her life as she enters 2022. Even as the rumour mill goes into overdrive about her upcoming wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor, it is now being reported that the actress has also set her sights on Hollywood in the new year.
A report in India Today states that Bhatt is close to finalising her first Hollywood film and should be making an announcement for the same in the coming months.
Last month, it was announced that she had signed on with William Morris Endeavour, a US-based casting agency that has stars such as Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and other Hollywood A-listers on its extensive roster.
Following the release of her highly anticipated ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which will hit theatres on January 6, 2022 in India, Bhatt will be ready to announce her Hollywood project, it has been reported.
A source also told the magazine that Bhatt is a huge fan of Jennifer Lawrence and wants to pick up projects that have a similar tone and appeal.
Professionally, aside from the above-mentioned Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she also has Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ to look forward to, along with the multi-starrer magnum opus ‘RRR’, which is being helmed by S.S. Rajamouli and releases the same weekend as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
As for her personal life, Bhatt has been dating Kapoor since 2018 and is rumoured to get married in December or January.