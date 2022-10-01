Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has come up with her maternity wear brand called ‘Edamamma’.
On Saturday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her photoshoot that she recently did for the brand.
In the video, Bhatt is seen posing in a simple olive green sleeveless dress with a hand on her baby bump, and doing yoga outdoors.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhatt wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear — made with a lot of love — for mama-beans. Launching 14th October!!”
On Thursday, Bhatt made an announcement about her maternity wear brand.
“It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful,” she said.
She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized clothes. “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn’t mean my sense of style has to, right?”
It’s the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Kapoor and Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 in a close-knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.