Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Image Credit: IANS

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have stepped up to fight the good fight as India grapples through a COVID-19 crisis.

Khanna, who is a former Bollywood actress and a celebrated author, took to Twitter to share that she and her husband were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wonderful news — Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” tweeted Khanna.

Earlier, Khanna also shared a link to a platform accepting donations to provide meals for families during this crisis. “Personally verified-I’m donating to this cause so that families affected by the pandemic get nourishing meals. If you would like to help in your own capacity, please click on the link. Let us all pitch in during our country’s bleakest hour,” Khanna tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he further wrote: “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”

Earlier this week, Kumar donated Rs10 million to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help victims of the coronavirus in any capacity.

Gambhir also took to social media to announce the news and thank Kumar for his generosity.

“Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”

In response, the actor replied: “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

The couple aren’t alone in stepping for Indians as the country grapples with a second wave of cases that has crippled its healthcare system and left thousands desperate for oxygen, medication and hospital beds.

Salman Khan Image Credit: instagram.com/beingsalmankhan/

Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation has launched a food truck that is providing meals to frontline workers and the local police in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar, who herself battled COVID-19 this month, is calling herself a warrior and facilitating those who are sending out pleas on social media.