Bollywood actress and soon-to-be mum Sonam Kapoor is one of the investors in a new blockchain-based fighting game called ‘MechaFightClub’ (‘MFC’).
“I’ve grown up playing video games & love everything about them. The art, the storytelling, the creativity that goes into developing a game that is exciting today and also stands the test of time is something that’s always intrigued me,” the ‘Neerja’ actress tweeted on May 10.
“All this drew me to MFC, and what’s more groundbreaking is how MFC is bringing the video gaming industry into the next chapter of Web 3.0. I am so, so elated to be a part of their family!” Kapoor added, tweeting a link to a blog about the game by Irreverent Labs.
She also tagged Irreverent Labs CEO Rahul Sood, who is the creator of the game, and her husband Anand Ahuja.
“‘MFC’ takes place in a world ravaged by long-since abandoned alien technology. Evil corporations monopolized this and enslaved humanity, but a global resistance seized and repurposed them as weapons of mass entertainment,” reads the official description of the game on its website. “Mechabot roosters are smart, and hens are even smarter. Each mechabot is a fully unique individual living on the blockchain with its own digital biology and intelligence. They will even learn, developing their own fighting styles and personalities throughout their lives!”
US electronic music duo The Chainsmokers have also invested in the game.
Kapoor and The Chainsmokers join a host of celebrities who’ve gotten involved in the NFT and blockchain trend in the recent past, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Eminem, Amitabh Bachchan, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon and Quentin Tarantino.