Sonam Kapoor is redefining maternity fashion with her monochromatic look. She took to Instagram today to showcase her growing bump in a fluid kaftan and kohl-rimmed eye make-up.
Sharing the photos, Kapoor wrote, “Kaftan life with my 👼 #everydayphenomenal💫 🧿 @rheakapoor.” The pictures are getting love from her peers and fans. While Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor reacted with a series of red heart emojis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted in comments, “Sigh❤️.”
Last month, Kapoor announced that she's expecting her first baby with billionaire businessman Anand Ahuja. The fashion-forward actress, who's known to set sartorial standards in Bollywood, has been updating her fans on her maternity fashion,
A few days ago, Kapoor shared another set of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the post, Ahuja is seen cradling his wife's baby bump. Kapoor captioned the post: "Obsessed with you anandahuja #everydayphenomenal".
Earlier this month, the actress' mother-in-law had reported a theft at her home and her caregiver was arrested.