With contradicting news circulating about Lata Mangeshkar’s health, her doctor has now provided an update about the Bollywood singing legend who is currently battling COVID-19.
Her doctor from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has shared the singer is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and her health is currently being monitored.
According to news agency ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani has revealed she is stable but will take time to recover due to her old age; Mangeshkar is 92.
Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week, which she reportedly contracted from her help at home.
Her sister, Bollywood singing legend Asha Bhosle, has stated in the media that the family is also performing prayers for Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.
India has been grappling a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with several celebrities battling the virus in recent weeks including actors John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Shobhana, Mammootty, producer Ekta Kapoor and more.