Indian singer Sonu Nigam tested positive for COVID-19 along with his family, joining a long list of Bollywood celebrities who are battling the virus in the midst of the third Omicron wave.
In a video posted on Instagram, the actor that he had just returned after a shoot in India and perhaps had contracted the virus during that travel.
“I am in Dubai, but I had gone to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for ‘Super Singer season 3’. I got myself tested and I was COVID-19 positive. I got myself re-tested, I was still positive. I got myself re-tested, re-tested, re-tested and I still turned out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it,” said Nigam in a video message to his fans, along with a Happy New Year message.
“I have done concerts when suffering from more severe viral and throat infections ... This is much better than that,” said Nigam, breaking into a song to prove that his magical voice is still intact.
“Our work has all been hit ... My entire family including my wife and my sister-in-law has been hit. But we will all emerge stronger,” said Nigam.
Nigam is one of Bollywood’s most popular singers and is known for his interactive media posts.
He has also performed in Dubai several times at packed concerts.
Earlier in the week, several Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had revealed that they were battling the virus.