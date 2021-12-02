Image Credit: Insta/shiladitya

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal found herself trending on social media after Parag Agrawal's appointment as the new CEO of Twitter. Social media users found old exchanges between two.

Read Shreya Ghoshal's tweet here: One of the chat threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life. The other one is a tweet from Agrawal, which read: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain. (Nice DP. How's it going)."

The 'Param Sundari' hitmkaer reacted as she wrote: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh (You are digging out tweets from childhood. Do friends not tweet to each other? Why are you doing this time pass)?"

For those who are curious about the relationship between the two, let's just say it's almost a decade old. Ghoshal did her schooling up to eighth grade at the Atomic Energy Central School No 4 in Rawatbhata, where she was a classmate of the current CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal.

The singer had congratulated her friend on his milestone too. "Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she tweeted.

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, has been named Twitter's next CEO, succeeding creator Jack Dorsey. He shot from relative obscurity as the platform's technology expert to becoming the latest India-born talent to lead a US tech giant.