Indian music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated almost a month after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, her doctor was reported as saying.
“Veteran singer #LataMangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical and on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors,” said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, according a tweet from ANI on February 5.
In a more recent update, Samdani said the 92-year-old is currently being treated under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well.
Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said on January 30: “I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She’s recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment.”
The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.
Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.