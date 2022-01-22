Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has slightly improved.
On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.
“Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff’s close observation,” the doctor said.
A day ago, Mangeshkar’s team issued a statement urging people to not believe false news regarding the star.
“A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space,” a spokesperson said.
Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to the hospital on January 11 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Fondly called ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.
Her iconic songs include ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’, ‘Tere Liye’ from ‘Veer Zara’ and many more.