Popular Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her song ‘Baby Doll’, has marriedt her NRI beau Gautam in London on Friday.
Pictures from her traditional wedding have gone viral on the internet and in them, the bride can be seen dressed in a peach coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. For the big day, she paired her look with a choker necklace, mangtika and bangles.
Meanwhile, Gautam complemented her look by wearing a pastel shade sherwani with a turban for the occasion.
Manmeet Singh, of the musical duo Meet Bros, shared an image of the newlyweds on his official Instagram handle. In it, he could be seen standing beside Kanika and Gautam as the trio posed together for the camera.
“May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial,” he wrote in the caption.
Earlier, Kanika had shared some glimpses from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram in which she had donned a pastel green lehenga accessorised with floral jewellery.
Kanika is known for hit tracks such as ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Genda Phool’, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ and ‘Jugni Ji’.
She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok and they had three children, Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara. The 43-year-old, who hails from Lucknow, got divorced in 2012 and has raised her kids as a single mother since then.