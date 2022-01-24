Bollywood singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal will soon enter a new phase in their lives.

“Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon,” wrote Narayan on his Instagram page.

He also shared a picture of his pregnant wife as they got ready to embrace parenthood.

In a separate interview with Bombay Times, Narayan claimed it felt surreal and that he felt ecstatic about the stork visiting their home soon.

“Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he said in that interview. He also added that they will soon be having pregnancy-related ritual and get-togethers with their close family in attendance.

They both got married in December 2020 and are rooting for a baby girl.

“I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters ... My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father [singer Udit Narayan] is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself,” said Narayan in that interview.

The son of legendary singer Udit Narayan has sung songs such as ‘Mere Naam Kizzie’ and ‘Tattad Taaddad’.

As soon as the post went up, their peers including Vikrant Massey, singer Neha Kakkar, and Neeti Mohan congratulated the couple and wished them warmly.