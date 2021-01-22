Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor once again became the voice for the voiceless and appealed for severe punishments for the people who mistreat animals.
The ‘Ek Villain’ star took to her Instagram story and asked people to sign a petition to raise the fine for animal abusers.
“Increase the punishment for animal cruelty. Only we can be the voice for the voiceless. Please swipe up and sign the petition,” she wrote.
Kapoor is an avid animal lover and hence it comes as no surprise that she wants wrongdoers to be punished more severely. Currently, such people are fined Rs50.
Kapoor’s social media post also found support from her co-star Tiger Shroff, along with Disha Patani who urged people to stand up for the same cause.
Apart from her recently announced film ‘Nagin’, the 33-year-old actress will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.