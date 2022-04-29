Actress and model Shehnaaz Gill, who gained fame on reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, might be making her Bollywood movie debut in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
The upcoming movie will be led by ‘Bigg Boss 13’ host and veteran star Salman Khan and will also star his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
“Shehnaaz has joined the cast of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie,” India Today reported, quoting a source.
Gill, 28, was last seen in 2021 Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh.
She gained massive popularity as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ between 2019-2020 and ended up being a 2nd runner-up.
Khan’s film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 30, 2022.
Sharma had earlier confirmed his casting, saying: “Yes, I am a part of the film and I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful with how my innings in the film industry have panned out.”
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is said to be a cross-cultural love story and is being directed by Farhad Samji. It will also star actress Pooja Hegde.
On the work front, Khan is also working on ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.