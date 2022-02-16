A day after Aamir Khan decided to hold back the release of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the makers of ‘Jersey’ have swooped in to lock in the April 14 date now lying vacant.
The sports-themed Bollywood film, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, was scheduled to release in 2021, but was postponed on account of COVID-19. The movie finally locked in a date for December 31 last year, but due to restrictions being announced in parts of India at the time, the film was pulled from release last minute.
Now, with Khan pushing the April 14 release of his ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, citing delays in finishing the film, the date was empty for the makers of ‘Jersey’ to finally secure a release.
A tweet from the film’s producer Dil Raju Productions confirmed the same: “#Jersey releasing in cinemas worldwide on April 14th, 2022.”
‘Jersey’ tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is the official remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.
Meanwhile, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will now release on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’.