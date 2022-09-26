Shah Rukh Khan's latest cheeky picture in which he displays his ripped abs and toned body has set the internet on fire. But it's wife Gauri Khan who had the funniest reaction to her superstar husband's image.

As soon as he uploaded the photo of his ripped body, his fans couldn't help but flood his comment section with love and appreciation. But one special comment came from his wife Gauri Khan who wrote, "Oh God! Now he's talking to his shirts also.....!!!"

Soon to be bride, Richa Chadha, who is soon going to marry Ali Fazal, wrote a funny comment. She wrote, "Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai... ehtiyat baratna hoga".

Tiger Shroff took inspiration from SRK and wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the motion posters and a short teaser of the film, which increased the excitement among the fans.

"I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look at the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them. I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases," he added.