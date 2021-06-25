Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Instagram/ @imsrk

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 29 years in the movie industry by interacting with fans and even doling out advice to them.

The 55-year-old actor held a Q&A session on Twitter and answered the burning questions of his followers on June 25.

One fan asked the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actor — who is known for his romantic movies — how to overcome heartbreak.

“You can never overcome it….keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness will make u stronger,” Khan wrote.

Khan gave a hilarious response when someone asked him about when he’s planning to announce his new film.

“Loudspeakers make announcement....I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts....soon,” he said.

He also revealed how he spent his days during the COVID-19 lockdown in India, which is in the grip of a second wave.

“Worked a lot less and spent more time with my lovely family,” Khan revealed.

The actor is indeed a family man; he has three children with his wife Gauri — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Another funny response came when he was asked about his health. “Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha,” Khan quipped, referring the muscular Bollywood action star.

On a more serious note, the actor fielded questions about the release of his upcoming movies.

“Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he said. Khan recently started shooting for his movie ‘Pathan’.

After his 15 minutes were up, the actor signed off with a positive message.