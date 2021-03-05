Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday while keeping her little brother’s interests into consideration.
The ‘Coolie No 1’ actress took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared a video, in which a massive football-hemed cake can be seen, designed in the colours of English Premier League club Chelsea.
The actress also posted a slider of images with her brother along with a caption that read: “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar [love], irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to Sara and Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan, also shared a sweet note for Ibrahim. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a recent picture of him and wrote, “Hey good looking. Happy birthday handsome.” Kareena recently gave birth to her second baby boy with Saif.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.