Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan penned a thank you note for filmmaker Karan Johar after being announced as the lead star of Prime Video’s upcoming Amazon Original film titled ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, which is set to go into production this month.
Taking to her Instagram story. Khan dropped a picture featuring Johar along with a note.
She wrote,”AFTER ALL THE MAGNANIMITY, FRIENDSHIP, ADVICE, GENEROSITY AND LOCE-FINALLY WORKING WITH YOU @KARANJOHAR CAN’T EXPRESS HOW BLESSED I FEEL.”
On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan made the announcement of Khan’s new project in a new promo video shared on his Instagram. In his signature style, he mentioned that Khan will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
A thriller drama inspired by true events, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.
A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer.
The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.
Meanwhile, apart from this project, Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.
She also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed ‘Bhoot Police’ and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.