Bollywood actor Salman Khan has applied for a weapon license after being threatened via a letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang last month.
“Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police, after he recently received a threat letter,” said the Mumbai Police.
Salman on July 23 met Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter received to him and his father and submitted the application.
Phansalkar sought information regarding the threat that he received and apprised the actor about his security and the report of the Special Branch in the matter.
Salman and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was fatally shot in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.
Salim’s security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim goes for his routine morning jog.
The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim and his son would soon meet the same fate as Moosewala, said the police sources on condition of anonymity.
As per information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening Salman and his father Salim was to create an atmosphere to show their power.
“The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors,” it said.
Following the incident, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for Salman.
A Mumbai crime branch team, conducting a probe into a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father, went to Pune last month and questioned Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police official said.