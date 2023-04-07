'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Salman Khan recently expressed his concerns over why Hindi films are not working. In a recent press conference in Mumbai, Khan said, "Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalega?" (If you make wrong films, how can you expect it will work?)
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi industry which saw back-to-back flops from big names last year. While films featuring South Indian stars minted money at the box office, Hindi films fell flat. Khan was asked about this trend.
Expressing his ideas behind this failure, Bhaijaan said in his style, "I have been saying this for a long time... I have met some new directors and producers who appear to be very 'cool'. They think Hindustan is from Andheri to Colaba (suburbs in Mumbai). This is not Hindustan. It starts from the east of the railway stations."
He also added that, "Jab koi picture banata hai, sabhi sochte hain koi 'Mughal-E-Azam' bana raha hai, aur 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' bana raha hai, par hota nehi hai...(everyone thinks that they are making some 'Mughal-E-Azam or 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', but that's not happening.")
The 'Wanted' star also raised a laugh, adding: "These words should not bite me. Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padna chaihye (People shouldn't question what kind of film I have made)." The actor's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is releasing on April 21.