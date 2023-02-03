Actor Salman Khan recently attended co-star Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding ceremony.
Pictures of Khan posing with the bride and groom went viral on social media.
Khan wore a black shirt with matching pants and was seen in a good mood.
In one of the viral videos, Hegde is seen dancing to Khan’s song ‘Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya’.
Hegde and Khan, meanwhile, will share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the posters for which were unveiled recently.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated for a theatrical release during Eid this year.
Khan recently made waves in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Pathaan’.
Meanwhile, the ‘Sultan’ actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif, which is expected to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.
Hegde was last seen in the comedy film ‘Cirkus’ alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.