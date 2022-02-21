Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan spent the weekend with his family and friends. On Saturday, Roshan attended the wedding of best friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The actor attended the celebrations with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.
Following the wedding, Roshan dropped by uncle and music-composer Rajesh Roshan's place and Saba Azad, actor and his rumoured girlfriend accompanied him. "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik commented this on the post: "Hahaha true that chacha! And you are the most fun." Saba Azad wrote: "Bestest Sunday."
In the photo, Hrithik could be seen lounging in a living room with his uncle, mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika and other members of the family.
Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also is seemingly on good terms with Azad and shared pictures from one of her gigs in Mumbai last week. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."
Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant in January, holding hands. Roshan married interior designer Sussanne Khan, in 2000 and the couple separated in 2014.
Roshan, who was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster 'War', was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. The two While Hrithik is working on the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', Azad was most recently seen in the biographical series 'Rocket Boys' based on the lives of space and nuclear pioneers of India, Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.