Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Friday dropped an adorable wish for his wife Genelia D’Souza on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a post which he captioned, “My happiness, my safe place, my life.... Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko..... @geneliad.”
In the picture, Genelia and Riteish were seen twinning in a grey outfit and smiling with their eyes closed.
Soon after the ‘Housefull 2’ actor shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Farah Khan commented, “My favourite couple.”
Actor Bobby Deol wrote, “the most awesome couple touchwood god bless.”
Actor Bhagyashree commented, “Happpppy anniv lovebirds.”
Fardeen Khan wrote, “Beautiful. Congratulations. To celebrate please put out a goofy mad video....you both are simply adorable.”
Deshmukh and D’Souza made their Bollywood debut with the 2003 film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades. The couple tied the knot in 2012.
The couple was recently seen on screen in the Marathi film ‘Ved’. The movie received a positive response at the box office.
‘Ved’ marked Deshmukh’s directorial debut in Marathi films and also had D’Souza as the female lead, with superstar Salman Khan making a cameo.
In the upcoming months, Deshmukh will be seen in an horror comedy ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan’s comedy ‘100%’ alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.