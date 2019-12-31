The Indian cricket team's head coach took to social media to share picture.

New Delhi: Taking a break from the game, India's cricket coach Ravi Shastri spent some time with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Shastri shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday along with SRK, Tandon, and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Ravi Shastri enjoys a night out with SRK, Raveena Tandon Image Credit: Instagram/ravishastriofficial

He captioned the post as: "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily".

Under Shastri, India has enjoyed great success this year, and it continues to be the number one ranked team in the ICC Test rankings.

Indian team captain Virat Kohli (R) and coach Ravi Shastri attend a cricket training session ahead of the second test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 9, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup this year. The team lost in the penultimate clash to New Zealand.

On August 16 this year, it was announced that Shastri would continue to coach India and his tenure was extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy - had said that Shastri was the perfect candidate for the coaching job as he knew the team well.

Coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to Virat Kohli, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session. Image Credit: AP