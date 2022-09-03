Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming family entertainer film ‘GoodBye’ unveiled the first-look poster on Saturday.
The Balaji Telefilms movie marks South Indian actor Rashmika’s big Bollywood debut, which is set to hit the theatres on October 7.
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles.
Earlier, the makers revealed a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati were seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India.
‘GoodBye’ is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.
Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film.
Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s next family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.