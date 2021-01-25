Bollywood stars and real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated the three year anniversary of their blockbuster film ‘Padmaavat’ on social media.
The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, shared throwback videos on Instagram on the occasion.
Celebrating her iconic character of Rani Padmaavati from the period drama, Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she thanked ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving her the opportunity.
She captioned the post saying: “3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime.”
Singh, who essayed the character of Alauddin Khalji in ‘Padmaavat’, posted a video sharing his ‘unforgettable experience’.
He wrote, “#3YearsOfPadmaavat My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji”
He shared behind-the-scenes footage from his last day on the sets of the movie. In the video, an emotional Singh can be seen speaking about his preparation for the role.
The film, which featured Kapoor in the role of King Maharawal Ratan Singh, was marred by multiple violent protests and attacks on the film’s cast by certain groups over the portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the movie. However, the film was well-received by the viewers and critics alike. It went on to make more than Rs3 billion (Dh151 million) at the domestic box office.