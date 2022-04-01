A day after Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor claimed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor had dementia, the veteran actor has cleared the air about his health.
“Aisa kuch nahi hua [there’s nothing like that]. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago,” Randhir told ETimes.
Ranbir had made the claim during an interview with NDTV, amid promotions for his late father Rishi Kapoor’s final movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. Rishi was the brother of Randhir.
“My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’,” Ranbir said at the time. “Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions and a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”
Asked about what Ranbir said about him having dementia, Randhir commented: “Ranbir ki marzi [Ranbir’s wish], he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with [director] Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival.”
Randhir also spoke about watching his late brother on screen in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which is out now on Amazon Prime Video.
“Like always, he was good. He was a very good actor,” Randhir said.
Randhir, 75, is the father of Bollywood actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and is known for starring in movies such as ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’, ‘Jawani Diwani’ and ‘Lafange’.