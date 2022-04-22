Shooting for the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-led ‘Animal’ has started amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard.
“RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: ‘ANIMAL’ SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga’s [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali,” Adarsh tweeted.
Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.
Kapoor was recently in the news after getting married to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple first started dating in 2018 and got hitched on April 14 in an intimate, traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in attendance.