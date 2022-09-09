Honey Singh's divorce from Shalini Singh finalised
According to recent reports, rapper-singer Honey Singh has officially parted ways with his wife Shalini Talwar.
Court proceedings went on for a year and now the estranged couple is officially going their own way. Many media reports suggest that alimony of Rs 1 crore has been agreed upon, however, no official document has come to the fore that reveals the exact details of the alimony.
After battling a court trial for some time, the former couple has finally parted ways on mutual terms and understanding. Last year, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.
Shalini had urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and directed the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 (PWDVA) Act and to release the Stridhan and other material.
Last year, Shalini filed the case against Honey Singh under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act". Shalini had then demanded a sum of Rs 20 crores in alimony.
She had also sought to provide assistance from protection officers and police to her for the implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents.