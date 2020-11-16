Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday kick-started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo,’ with actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in Chandigarh.
The comedy entertainer marks Neetu’s return to movies after seven years. She was last seen on screen opposite her late superstar husband Rishi Kapoor in ‘Besharam’ in 2013.
The film producer took to Twitter to share an image of the clapperboard from the film shoot.
“Every elders blessing ... for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ... the journey begins today ... with your blessings,” he tweeted along with the picture.
Veteran star Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture from the sets of the film.
She posted a picture of herself getting ready for the shoot and wrote: “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies.”
The ‘Dharam Veer’ actress went on to remember her late superstar husband Rishi Kapoor.
“Feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me,” her caption read.
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta.