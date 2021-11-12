Famed Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor had a lot to celebrate on November 11. The movie mogul brought in his 66th birthday in Dubai in style and was honoured with the UAE golden visa.
His daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also there to receive their 10-year visas, while Boney mentioned that his two older children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, got their visas too.
“Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday,” Boney tweeted alongside pictures.
On the same day it was revealed that Boney and his two daughters visited the India pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Indian pavilion’s official YouTube channel shared a video of the family visit to the location. “The #IndiaPavilion perfectly encapsulates what our nation stands for; everything we are proud of and everything we aspire to be — Ms. Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actress, during her visit to the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai,” read the description for the video posted on November 11.
Janhvi and her half-brother Arjun are Bollywood actors, while Khushi is hoping to make her movie debut soon.
Other Indian stars who’ve received their golden visas include Sanjay Dutt, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Sonu Nigam and Suniel Shetty.